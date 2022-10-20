Down syndrome awareness month celebrated at AIUB

Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Public Health, AIUB and the Down Syndrome Society of Bangladesh jointly celebrated "October Down Syndrome Awareness Month" at the American International University-Bangladesh Campus with the aim of increasing public awareness on the issue of Down syndrome in the university.

The awareness month was celebrated on Thursday (20 October) by holding various programmes in the university premises. A rally took place from the main gate of the university around the area, said a press release.

AIUB Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Tajul Islam gave welcome address at the beginning of the seminar.

Ambassador of Royal Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh Annie Van Leeuwen attended the seminar as the guest of honour.

He said, "Down syndrome is an important issue. Like the rest of the world, the number of people with Down syndrome is increasing day by day in Bangladesh. Their rehabilitation and inclusion are the need of the hour."

Vice Chancellor of AIUB Dr Carmen Z Lamagna was present as the chief guest in the seminar. She said that this kind of celebration taking place for the first time in the campus is very significant and the event will play a very important role in creating awareness about the issue of Down syndrome among the university students.

"It is our responsibility to provide all possible support, benefits, opportunities, strength to the Down syndrome-affected children for them to be an active part of the society," she added.

Sardar A Razzak, chairman of Down Syndrome Society of Bangladesh, presented the main article in the seminar.

Representatives from embassy, dean, directors, head of departments, faculty members, key officials, students were also attended the event.

The theme of this year's awareness month is #InclusionMeans. The main goal of this awareness month is to ensure the inclusion and participation of the underprivileged people with Down syndrome in all levels of the society.