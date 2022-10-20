Down syndrome awareness month celebrated at AIUB

Education

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 05:42 pm

Related News

Down syndrome awareness month celebrated at AIUB

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 05:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Public Health, AIUB and the Down Syndrome Society of Bangladesh jointly celebrated "October Down Syndrome Awareness Month" at the American International University-Bangladesh Campus with the aim of increasing public awareness on the issue of Down syndrome in the university.

The awareness month was celebrated on Thursday (20 October) by holding various programmes in the university premises. A rally took place from the main gate of the university around the area, said a press release.

AIUB Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Tajul Islam gave welcome address at the beginning of the seminar.

Ambassador of Royal Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh Annie Van Leeuwen attended the seminar as the guest of honour.

He said, "Down syndrome is an important issue. Like the rest of the world, the number of people with Down syndrome is increasing day by day in Bangladesh. Their rehabilitation and inclusion are the need of the hour."

Vice Chancellor of AIUB Dr Carmen Z Lamagna was present as the chief guest in the seminar. She said that this kind of celebration taking place for the first time in the campus is very significant and the event will play a very important role in creating awareness about the issue of Down syndrome among the university students.

"It is our responsibility to provide all possible support, benefits, opportunities, strength to the Down syndrome-affected children for them to be an active part of the society," she added.

Sardar A Razzak, chairman of Down Syndrome Society of Bangladesh, presented the main article in the seminar.

Representatives from embassy, dean, directors, head of departments, faculty members, key officials, students were also attended the event.

The theme of this year's awareness month is #InclusionMeans. The main goal of this awareness month is to ensure the inclusion and participation of the underprivileged people with Down syndrome in all levels of the society.

Health

Down syndrome / AIUB / awareness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

9h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

19h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

19h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

22h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities