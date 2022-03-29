Dovetailing higher and technical education needed: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Tuesday pitched for the harmonisation of higher education and vocational training as National Parliament passed a bill for establishing a new science and technology university in Pirojpur.

Urging people to shed the misconception that vocational training is only for the "less intelligent" and those from the marginal families, she outlined her ministry's efforts in working towards the development of technical institutes in the country.

"The Education Ministry is working towards establishing technical education colleges, vocational institutes and science and technology universities in important cities and districts to impart soft skills and technical knowledge on the youth," she said.

Dipu Moni introduced the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University Pirojpur Bill, 2022, in Parliament and it was passed with a voice vote.

She also told the Parliament that vice-chancellors of public universities are appointed based on three criteria -- academic excellence, contribution in research, and leadership experience in teachers' associations and administrative post-holding experience.

"Though we want highly qualified people in the vice-chancellor's post in universities, many refuse to hold the position considering the administrative burden," she said. "Despite objections against the activities of some VCs of public universities, almost all are doing their duties properly."

Earlier in the day, the Parliament session began with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair. After the bill was passed, the session was postponed till Wednesday 11am.