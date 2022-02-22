Don’t want to shut educational institutes again: Dipu Moni

The government does not want to shut down the country's educational institutions due to the coronavirus pandemic again, says Education Minister Dipu Moni.

She made the remarks during an event marking the inauguration of the piloting of the proposed new competency-based national school curriculum on Tuesday.

Dipu Moni urged everyone to strictly maintain the Covid-19 health safety protocols and hygiene rules so that the government does not have to shut down schools again.

After being closed for about a month, the educational institutions in Bangladesh have reopened for in-person classes on Tuesday.

Students who have received at least two doses of vaccines against Covid-19 are being allowed to return for now, while the others will continue online classes.

"Everyone must follow the Covid-19 protocols as educational institutes have been reopened," she added.

The minister, while virtually joining the piloting program, said that students will learn on their own following the introduction of the new curriculum.

"The new competency-based national school curriculum will help students to become more proficient, qualified and will develop a sense of humanity in them. Our aim is to build a peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh.

"I urge all to provide feedback so the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) can formulate the best curriculum for our children," she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel instructed the concerned authorities to implement the fresh curriculum with "utmost sincerity and responsibility."

Calling on the teachers, he said, "I would like to humbly request them to work hard for a skilled and standard workforce."

Senior NCTB and ministry officials also attended the programme.