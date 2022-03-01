DIU holds webinar on China’s Belt and Road initiative

Education

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
01 March, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 09:05 am

Related News

DIU holds webinar on China’s Belt and Road initiative

DIU Belt and Road Research Center aims to produce academic and policy papers and enable the development of area-specific research topics on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
01 March, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 09:05 am
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Daffodil International University (DIU) Belt and Road Research Centre (DBRRC) has successfully organised its 1st Webinar as a part of the year-long series of activities entitled "China-Bangladesh Trade Relations: A Search for New Opportunities under the Belt and Road Initiative" on Monday (28 February).

Professor Dr Mohammed Masum Iqbal, dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship (FBE), Daffodil International University and director, Daffodil International University Belt and Road Research Centre chaired the meeting.

Dr Sultana Yesmin, former visiting research fellow, Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences (YASS) was the keynote speaker at the meeting while Dr AKM Mohsin, the deputy director of the DIU Belt and Road Research Centre was moderating the session along with his team members.

Professor Dr M Lutfar Rahman, vice-chancellor, Daffodil International University was present at the virtual meeting as the chief guest. Al Mamun Mridha, joint secretary general, Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI); Chen Xiao, secretary-general, Chengdu (China) Association for Foreign Trade and Economic; Jiang Longtao, director, Bangladesh Branch, Chengdu (China) Association for Foreign Trade and Economic were present as the special guest.

Dr M. Lutfar Rahman said in the webinar that the implementation of this great initiative will reduce costs of transport and benefit Bangladesh through enhanced trade and investment.

"This will create opportunities for employment and income. Bangladesh's enhanced competitive strength through BRI will help it become better integrated into the global economy. Furthermore, I appreciated the initiative taken by the Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University in order to establish a complete China-based Think-Tank Research Centre in Bangladesh. I hope they will continue to work on promoting the economic prosperity of the countries along with the belt and road and regional economic cooperation, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations, and promote world peace and development," he said. 

Chen Xiao said in the Webinar that the economic and trade exchanges between Bangladesh and China have a long history. The earliest trade records can even be traced back to the "Southern Silk Road" starting from Chengdu during China's Qin and Han Dynasties more than 2,200 years ago. After the founding of Bangladesh, China has quickly become an important partner of Bangladesh's foreign trade. In recent years, with the implementation of the "Belt and Road Initiative", the bilateral trade volume and growth rate between China and Bangladesh have reached the best level in history, he remarked. 

"Since our establishment, we are continuing to promote economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between Chengdu and South Asian countries. We actively responded to the 'Belt and Road Initiative', various online and offline activities have been held in various forms and contents, providing communication opportunities for enterprises of the two countries and stimulating discussions on the realization of more investment projects and cooperation opportunities between enterprises of the two countries," he said. 

DIU Belt and Road Research Center aims to produce academic and policy papers and enable the development of area-specific research topics on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

 

china / Daffodil International University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

20m | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

1h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

21h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

1d | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

1d | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

1d | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address