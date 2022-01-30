DIU holds meeting with experts from Bangladesh and China to develop research topics on the Belt and Road Initiative

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
30 January, 2022
Last modified: 30 January, 2022

The aim of Daffodil International University Belt and Road Research Centre is to publish academic papers and enable the development of area-specific research topics on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Daffodil International University Belt and Road Research Centre (DBRRC) successfully hosted the first idea exchange meeting with experts from China and Bangladesh as a part of the series of activities.

The aim of the research center is to publish academic papers and enable the development of area-specific research topics on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The meeting was held via Zoom. Joint Secretary General of Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) Al Mamun Mridha and Prof Dr Md. Fokhray Hossain, Director of DIU International Affairs were presented as the special guest at the virtual meeting.

Prof Mohammed Masum Iqbal, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship (FBE) at Daffodil International University has presided over the meeting. Dr AKM Mohsin, convener of the DIU Belt and Road Research Centre has moderated the session along with his team members. Dr MD Misbahul Ferdous, a cardiologist at Fuwai Hospital, Beijing, and Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, Doctoral Fellow at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics were attendants from China.

This center is the first of its kind in Bangladesh to be focused on the belt and road initiative,

Joint Secretary General of BCCCI Al Mamun Mridha congratulated those behind the initiative and cited its importance for the future.

Mentioning tourism, he also brought to attention the scope of medical tourism for Bangladeshis in China. Another point of focus suggested was the banking sector. Establishing a formal banking channel could play a vital role in improving bilateral trade conditions.  

Prof Dr Md Fokhray Hossain, Director of DIU International Affairs brought to attention the scope of a cultural exchange program for Bangladesh in China. Dr Md Misbahul Ferdous appreciated the initiative and was promised to work with DBRRC in the field of Health Silk Road research while Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, focused and suggested working on digital Silk Road.

