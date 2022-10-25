Directorate of Primary Education instructs to keep govt schools open despite cyclone Sitrang

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has decided to keep government primary schools open despite the dire situation caused by cyclonic storm Sitrang.

Instructions have been given to the field-level officers and teachers to continue regular teaching, said a notification signed by DPE Assistant Director Nasreen Sultana on Monday (24 October).

According to the instructions, contact should be maintained with the local district and upazila administration regarding the continuation of classes in schools along with taking precautionary measures regarding the possible impact of cyclone Sitrang in other districts including the coastal districts of Chattogram, Khulna and Barisal divisions.

The field officers have been instructed to take necessary measures to continue the regular teaching of the students by communicating with them.

Meanwhile, considering the Sitrang situation, the Ministry of Education has announced the closure of all educational institutions in the Chattogram, Khulna, and Barisal divisions. This instruction was given in a notification sent by the ministry on Monday night.

Instructions have also been given to make shelters for the affected people in the closed educational institutions of these departments. Schools and colleges will be opened again for teaching when the situation returns back to normal.