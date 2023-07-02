Dinajpur's Kora Pathshala starts operating at own building

Kora Pathshala, an educational centre dedicated to teaching children from the Kora community in Dinajpur, has begun operating in its own building.

The pathshala [school] had been temporarily operating from a different building at Jhenaikudi in Birol upazila.

Aopar Sarbajaya Noor, a child from the Kora group, inaugurated the Pathshala building on Sunday, according to a press statement.

The Kora community in Dinajpur is largely based in Jhenaikuri village of Halzai Mouza in Birol upazila.

The village currently has 96 people from the Kora community living in it. In addition, 12 more live in Ghughudanga of Dinajpur Sadar Upazila.

The pathshala currently provides education to 19 students.

The new building has been built with the help of Mutual Trust Bank. Vabna, a private development organisation, originally established the pathshala and is also paying the salaries of the teachers.

Vabna Chief Executive Mustafizur Rahman Rupam said, "It is not just a brick-wood and tin house. Rigorous classroom is a dream name. It will be difficult to sustain the existence of minorities even among the minorities if they do not progress in terms of education. Finding food for daily hunger is a tough struggle here. Besides, they also have to face language problems."

The Kora Pathshala initially began its journey on 16 March last year in a temporary village house.