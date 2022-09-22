Dinajpur Board announces new timings for postponed SSC exams

The authorities of Dinajpur Board have brought some changes in the new schedule for the four postponed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, hours after it published the schedule Thursday.

The Dinajpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education published a fresh notification on Thursday afternoon.

As per the notification, the subjective part of the exam will be held between 10 to 13 October and 15 October while practical part will be held from 16 to 20 October.

The exams that have been postponed are – math (109), physics (136), chemistry (137) and agricultural science (134).

Meanwhile, other SSC and equivalent exams will be held as per the previously announced schedule.

According to sources, the move comes following reports of question paper leak in Kurigram.

After being deferred multiple times due to Covid-19 and floods, the SSC and equivalent exams began on 15 September.

This year, some 2,021,868 students have registered themselves to take the SSC and equivalent exams, some 221,386 less than that of last year.

The SSC and equivalent examinations was scheduled to end on 18 October.

