‘Dim Parey Hashey, Khay Bagdashey’ question in Cumilla board’s HSC exams sparks memes; netizens chuckle

A stimulus-based question of the Bangla 1st paper in Cumilla board's HSC exams sparked a plethora of memes generated by social media users, who poked fun at the situation.  

The stimulus in question was connected to a song - Dim Parey Hashey, Khay Bagdashey - composed by Ferdous Hossain Bhuiyan. 

Question "ga" inquired, "Analogous to stimulus 'Hash' and 'Bagdash' in the novel 'Lalsalu,' which characters exhibit similarities, and how are these similarities manifested?" 

On the other hand, question "gha" mentioned "Despite the vanishing of the zamindar and mutshuddi class, the modern pir system has taken its place" and asked to evaluate the statement drawing connections between the stimulating content and the themes of the Lalsalu novel. 

A well-known saying – Dim Parey Hashey, Khay Bagdashey (Eggs are laid by ducks, eaten by civets) – translates to the notion that the labouriously earned resources of the common folk are enjoyed by those who didn't earn them.

The meme trend has expanded to encompass not only the protest folk song Dim Parey Hashey Khay Bagdashey but also a variety of accompanying images. 

As discussions continue, both positive and negative comments regarding the question have begun circulating online.

Alongside memes, a multitude of jokes have surfaced, and creative reels have been produced as well. 

A page named Bellabos humorously questions the Cumilla board, "'Dim parey hashey, khay bagdashey' how does one eat? My question to the Cumilla Board!"

One user, Jannat Akhtar, humorously quipped, "Pondering the connection of an egg to civet [Bagdash]...No, seriously, did you find that Civet? Wanted to know from Comilla Board as our exams are now finished."

On a serious note, Nazmin Jahan Samia commented, "This quote also mirrors the current state of our society. 'Lalsalu' encapsulates the core narrative of the novel. The earnings of hardworking villagers are exploited by cunning individuals, akin to sly magpies stuffing their nests with deceit. Creativity is a way of transforming your thoughts into something meaningful. HSC candidates are expected to possess the competence to comprehend the typical questions posed by the Comilla Board. Thus, it is advisable to desist from undermining one's own credibility by indulging in trolling activities with such questions. Instead of sharing nonsensical content under the pretense of being intellectuals, let's recognise our affiliation with the Comilla Board and its common question patterns."

Another Facebook user expressed, "I am proud to be a candidate of Comilla board. I commend all those involved for crafting such thought-provoking stimuli that inspire the creation of innovative questions."

Dr Asaduzzaman, examination controller of Comilla Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, explained that the question was designed in connection with the novel "Lalsalu" by Syed Waliullah.

