Dhaka University student suspended over sexual harassment

The disciplinary board of Dhaka University (DU) has temporarily suspended a student over his alleged involvement in sexual harassment.

Primarily, DU authorities found proof of the allegation, said a press release.

The suspended, Kabir Ahmed, is a first semester master's student of the Communication Disorders department of the university.

DU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury senate building on Thursday.

The university's Pro Vice-Chancellor (admin) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, and Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani were present in the meeting.

Earlier, a female students of Communication Disorders department filed a written complain of sexual harassment to the university proctor office against the suspended Kabir Ahmed on 29 September.