Dhaka University launches 'Banagabandhu Gold Medal' program

Education

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 09:06 pm

Dhaka University (DU) has launched 'Banagabandhu Gold Medal' program that will be offered on March 17 from next year marking the birthday of the greatest Bengali, father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty (BSMRIPL) of DU has introduced the program on Sunday in its first governing meeting held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban said a press release issued from the university. 

The release said the 'Bangabandhu Gold Medal' will be awarded for special contributions to education, culture, science and literature. And only Bangladeshi citizens will be nominated for the medal. 

The meeting was presided by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhteruzzaman. Treasurer of the University Prof. Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Director of BSMRIPL Prof. Dr. Fakrul Alam, members of the Board of Governance Prof. Dr. Sadeka Halim, Prof Dr. Zeenat Huda, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Basit were present there.
 

