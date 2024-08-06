Dhaka University halls to be reopened today

Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to reopen the dormitories from Tuesday.

This decision was taken in an emergency syndicate meeting with university Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maqsood Kamal in chair on Tuesday, according to a release issued by the public relations department of the university.

According to the notification, Dhaka University authorities have decided to reopen the halls from Tuesday. It also decided to continue the services of the halls and allow only the valid students in the halls.

Academic activities including classes, examinations of the university will start as soon as possible, it added.