Dhaka University halls to be reopened today

Education

UNB
06 August, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 07:42 pm

Related News

Dhaka University halls to be reopened today

UNB
06 August, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 07:42 pm
Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to reopen the dormitories from Tuesday.

This decision was taken in an emergency syndicate meeting with university Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maqsood Kamal in chair on Tuesday, according to a release issued by the public relations department of the university.

According to the notification, Dhaka University authorities have decided to reopen the halls from Tuesday. It also decided to continue the services of the halls and allow only the valid students in the halls.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Academic activities including classes, examinations of the university will start as soon as possible, it added.

Top News

Dhaka University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos