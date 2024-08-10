Dhaka Medical College bans student politics

Dhaka Medical College authorities have banned student politics from its campus.

A press release was issued in this regard today (10 August), which says, "Student politics has been banned on DMC campus and at Dr Fazle Rabbi Male Hostel and Dr Alim Chowdhury Girls' Hostel. No political organisation, including Chhatra League, Chaatra Dal, and Chhatra Shibir, will be able to conduct political activities there."

"If any student is found re-introducing politics on the campus, strict measures will be taken against that student," the release added.