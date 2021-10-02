Dhaka Board chairman urges to reduce social gap among students

Dhaka Secondary and Higher Education Board Chairman Professor Nehal Ahmed called upon the teachers to focus on filling social gaps among the students that has been created during Covid-19 pandemic for the last one and half years.

He made the call while speaking as the chief guest in a day-long workshop on 'Learning Gap Mitigation and Psychosocial Support for Students in Post COVID-19 Education System', said a press release.

Daffodil International University's Student Affairs (DIUSA) organized the workshop at DIU campus in Ashulia on Saturday.

More than a hundred principals and vice-principals from around the country participated in the workshop.

Professor Nehal Ahmed said, "We will be able to overcome the teaching gaps in any way. But the social gap that has been created among the students is difficult to overcome. Teachers have to focus on filling this gap."

We observed social loneliness among the students due to excess dependency on online platforms. They are going outside for meeting with friends, but they did not talk much with each other. Everyone is stuck on their mobile phones, added Professor Nehal Ahmed.

He commented that students need to be brought out of this social loneliness.

The day-long programme included workshops, open discussions and cultural events.

Prof SM Amirul Islam, controller of examinations, Prof Abu Taleb Md Moazzem Hossain, college inspector, Prof Mohammad Abul Mansur Bhunya, school inspector of Secondary and Higher Secondary in Dhaka board, were present as the special guests.

Professor Dr SM MahbubUl Islam Majumder, pro vice-chancellor of DIU, Professor DrMostafa Kamal, dean of Academic Affairs also spoke at the inaugural session of the workshop.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, director of Student Affairs of DIU conducted the workshop.

