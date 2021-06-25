Dhaka Board begins HSC form fill-up procedures on 29 June 

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Dhaka has instructed the colleges to start form fill-up procedures for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination- 2021 from on 29 June complying with the health guidelines.

The examinees are requested to fill-up the forms online by 11 July through due procedure, the education board said in a notice on Friday.

It also stated that no test examinations will take place this time and the college authorities are instructed not to collect any fees in this regard.

The probable list of HSC examinees will be published on the board website by 28 June.

The enlisted students will fill up forms online and pay the fees through Sonali Bank during the period.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all public examinations, including HSC, have been suspended since last year.

In 2020, the government declared all HSC examinees passed and cleared their way to further academic advancement.