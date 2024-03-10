Dental entrance exam results out, 44.4% pass rate

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 02:40 pm

Representational image of students participating in university admission tests. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Representational image of students participating in university admission tests. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The results of the dental (BDS) admission test for academic year 2023-24 have been published, where 22,575 students have passed.

The pass rate this year is 44.44% as 37,873 participated in the exam held on 8 March.

A student named KM Muhtasim Sadik Tanim secured the first position by scoring 93.75 on the test.

A total of 545 candidates (358 girls and 187 boys) have been selected based on merit as per their score which is an accumulation of the marks obtained in the admission test and the GPA obtained in the SSC/equivalent and HSC/equivalent examinations. 

The result was disclosed today (10 March) through a notification signed by Director of Health Education Department (Medical Education) Professor Md Mohiuddin Matubbar.

Admission test results are available on the Department of Health Education and Family Welfare website (www.mefwd.gov.bd), Department of Health Education website (www.dgme.gov.bd), Department of Health website (www.dghs.gov.bd) and can also be availed through SMS. 

Aspirants can get admission to one government dental college and eight dental units in government medical colleges.

