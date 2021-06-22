Decision on SSC, HSC exams soon: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said her ministry will soon have a decision regarding the upcoming Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate examinations.

"We know SSC and HSC exam candidates are anxious and concerned. We are discussing the issue in a major way, taking many aspects into account, and a decision will soon be given. Students will not have to anxiously wait for long," said the minister today, during a virtual meeting on stipend and tuition fee distribution among 43 lakh students.

She said the government held the SSC exams in person last year and published the results accordingly, while HSC results had been evaluated in an alternative method.

The government will soon give a decision on whether the exams will be taken in person or evaluated in other ways this year, said Dr Dipu Moni.

The meeting disclosed that a total of Tk1078,92,78,010 was distributed between January and June of the current calendar year as stipend and tuition fees. Of the amount, Tk882,93,50600 was distributed in 29,301 educational institutions as stipend, while another Tk195,99,22,410 was distributed as tuition fees.

The education minister said this money will reach students right away by EFT (Electronic Fund Transfer), under the Integrated Stipend Programme run by the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.