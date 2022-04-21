Decision on PEC exams to be taken 3 months before schedule: State Minister

UNB
21 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:15 pm

Decision on PEC exams to be taken 3 months before schedule: State Minister

UNB
21 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Final decision regarding this year's Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent examinations will be known three months before the schedule, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md. Zakir Hossain on Thursday.

"No decision has been taken yet over holding of the PEC examinations and the final decision will be taken three months before November, said the state minister at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.

Schools remained closed for two years due to the Covid pandemic and steps have been taken to recover the learning losses, he said. "After recovering all losses we can take decision over the PEC examinations."

"Usually the PEC examinations are held in November and we will let you know three months before November," said Zakir.

Replying to a question about any decision to cancel PEC examination, the minister said according to the new curriculum there is no system of holding such exam and decisions will be taken after a discussion with the education experts.

