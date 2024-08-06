Decision on holding the rest of the HSC exams tomorrow

Students celebrate after getting their SSC results at Viqarunnisa School and College in Dhaka on Sunday, 12 May 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The decision on holding the rest of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will be taken on Wednesday.

The suspended HSC and equivalent examination were scheduled to resume from 11 August.

"But whether the examinations will be held as per the schedule will be known tomorrow," Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board said.

A number of examination centres were damaged and those need to be repaired and the authorities concerned are considering the overall situation, he said.