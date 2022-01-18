Decision to close educational institutes if infections spread further: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni said if the coronavirus infections spread further, the government will take the decision to close down educational institutes.

The minister also said that she has no plans to make that decision right now.

Dipu Moni made the remarks after attending the Deputy Commissioners (DC) Conference in Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday.

She said, "The DCs have been instructed to ensure preparation to take virtual classes in case educational institutes have to be closed down. If virtual classes are not possible in certain cases, institutes have to rely on giving assignments."

Dipu Moni said the deputy commissioners have proposed to keep technical education in all institutions.

She also said that it has been proposed to keep DCs in the recruitment process committee in high schools and colleges at the upazila level.

She further added, so far 85 lakh students between the ages 12 to 18 have been vaccinated. The government has not given directives to vaccinate students younger than this age group.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the three-day annual conference of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) via video conference from Ganobhaban.