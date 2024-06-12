Daylong bootcamp on 'PhD thesis writing for business scholars' ‍at UAP

The Department of Business Administration (DBA), in collaboration with the Collaborative Research Platform (CRP), successfully organised a daylong bootcamp titled "PhD Thesis Writing for Business Scholars" on 8 June 2024.

The event, aimed at providing in-depth guidance and support to aspiring and current PhD candidates, was held at the University of Asia Pacific (UAP).

The bootcamp featured an array of distinguished speakers, including Prof MA Baqui Khalily, Prof Md Aminul Islam, Dr Shamsuddin Ahamad, and Dr Md. Sharif Hassan. These esteemed researchers shared their expertise and insights on various aspects of thesis writing, from structuring a dissertation to navigating the complexities of academic research.

The program attracted faculty members from several private universities across Bangladesh, such as University of Asia Pacific (UAP), Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology (SMUCT), Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT), Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), Northern University Bangladesh (NUB), Bangladesh University (BU), and University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), all of whom are either planning to embark on or are currently engaged in their PhD studies.

Dr Farid Ahammad Sobhani, professor, School of Business and Economics, United International University, and President, Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics, graced the event as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasised the importance of rigorous academic research and the role of well-structured PhD theses in contributing to the body of knowledge in business studies. The special guest for the event, Dr. Md. Musharrof Hossain, Head of Human Resource Management at ICDDRB, underscored the practical implications of doctoral research in shaping business practices and policies.

The bootcamp was inaugurated by Prof Shamsad Ahmed, who highlighted the objectives of the program and the significance of collaboration between academic institutions. The closing remarks were delivered by Prof Jesmin Sultana, Head of the DBA at UAP, who expressed her gratitude to the participants and speakers for their active engagement and contributions.

Overall, the bootcamp provided a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and skill development, fostering a supportive community of scholars dedicated to advancing business research in Bangladesh.