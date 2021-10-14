Dakhil annual exams to begin 24 November

The annual examination for dakhil classes six to nine, as well as the preliminary examination for dakhil class ten, will begin from 24 November.

The duration of each examination will be one and a half hours in the 50 marks question paper, said a press release issued by Technical and Madrasah Education Board on Thursday.

The exams will be held only in four elective subjects. These subjects are- Quran Majeed and Tajweed, Bangla, English, and General Mathematics.

The curriculum for dakhil classes 6 to 10 will include all of the chapters from which assignments have been given in the above disciplines, as well as the chapters taught in classes began on 12 September.

Each subject will be assessed with a total of 100 marks, with 40 marks for assignments and 10 marks for cleanliness and hygiene compliance.