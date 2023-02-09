Daffodil International University holds 10th convocation

09 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:21 pm

Daffodil International University holds 10th convocation

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daffodil International University (DIU) held its 10th convocation on Thursday (9 February) at Shawdhinata Sommelon Kendro of the university at Daffodil Smart City, Birulia Savar, Dhaka.

The event was delegated by President Abdul Hamid and Chancellor of Daffodil International University Dr Dipu Moni, education minister, presided over the convocation ceremony and conferred the degrees, said a press release.

Professor Atul Khosla, Founder and Vice Chancellor of Shoolini University, Himachal Pradesh, India attended the convocation as the convocation speaker.

The ceremony was also addressed by Dr Md Sabur Khan, board of trustees, and Professor Dr M Lutfar Rahman, vice chancellor of the university.

In the 10th convocation, a total number 6,164 students were conferred upon graduation and post- graduation degrees and among them, 12 best result oriented graduates were awarded 'Gold Medal' in different categories.

While addressing among the students Dr Dipu Moni said, "Convocation ends your institutional education. Now it's time to use your acquired education for the welfare of the country and the society. If the education you have acquired is of no use to the society and the country, it will be a great injustice and a great waste of the concerted efforts of your parents, teachers and the university."

She urged the students, "Take a pledge today that you will try to give back to the country multiples of what you have received. Also contribute to the formation of digital Bangladesh."

She said that Daffodil International University achieved the permanent certificate by fulfilling all the conditions of the education environment, quality standards, education delivery performance and all the conditions of the private university act. In the international hackathon NASA Space Apps Challenge 2022 competition organised by NASA, among 2814 teams from 162 countries, Daffodil International University's software engineering team 'Team Diamonds' has been championed as the 'Most Inspirational' project.

According to the media release, in the last Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship among 125 public and private universities Daffodil International University became champion winning 12 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals out of 21 events. The university has a prestigious position in the world famous Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, QS World University Ranking, UI Green Matrix Ranking. 

DIU Chairman Dr Md Sabur Khan said, "Daffodil International University has catalysed innovation in education systems and ensured total digital transformation of its academic systems. We are taking all efforts to develop the modern flagship university, remarkably different in its devotion to access and equity; to the quality of its teaching, learning, and research and to meeting national and regional socio-economic needs."

While addressing as the convocation speaker, Professor Atul Khosla said, "Life doesn't go according to the plans you make for it. Each of you will go through highs and lows, the difficult and the easy, and, regrettably, there may occasionally be too many challenges and not enough smooth sailing. How you handle both situations will determine your genuine level of success."

