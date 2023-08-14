D-file introduced in 10 more public universities

Education

UNB
14 August, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 09:38 am

Related News

D-file introduced in 10 more public universities

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni inaugurated the D-file system in the universities through a ceremony arranged by the University Grants Commission

UNB
14 August, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 09:38 am
Representational image/iStock
Representational image/iStock

The digital file (D-file) system on Sunday was introduced in 10 more public universities as a part of the move to establish paperless offices in the country.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni inaugurated the D-file system in the universities through a ceremony arranged by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh in the city.

The 10 public universities are Jahangirnagar University, Islamic University, Sher-e Bangla Agricultural University; Jagannath University; Bangladesh University of Professionals, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology; Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jashore Science and Technology University; Barishal University and Rangamati Science and Technology University.

Earlier, the D-file system was introduced in eight public universities. With the eight institutes, now a total of 18 public universities introduced the D-file system.

Addressing the function, the education minister said the D-file system will bring mobility, transparency and accountability in office work. "It is creating the culture of transparency and accountability and reducing scopes of corruption," she said.
Dipu Moni asked the other public universities to implement the D-file system.
Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury asked all to ensure the maximum use of digital technology shunning the traditional mindset.

He put emphasis on imparting ICT-related practical knowledge to the students alongside classroom teaching.

UGC Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the function, while UGC member Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Dr Md Nurul Alam and UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman spoke on the occasion, said a press release.

The eight universities where the D-file system was introduced in February last are Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University and Sheikh Hasina University.

Bangladesh / Top News

public university / Digital File

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

21m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

3h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is it interference of Pak Army in the selection of Caretaker Prime Minister?

Is it interference of Pak Army in the selection of Caretaker Prime Minister?

11m | TBS World
Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

15h | TBS Stories
Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free