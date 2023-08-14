D-file introduced in 10 more public universities

The digital file (D-file) system on Sunday was introduced in 10 more public universities as a part of the move to establish paperless offices in the country.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni inaugurated the D-file system in the universities through a ceremony arranged by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh in the city.

The 10 public universities are Jahangirnagar University, Islamic University, Sher-e Bangla Agricultural University; Jagannath University; Bangladesh University of Professionals, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology; Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jashore Science and Technology University; Barishal University and Rangamati Science and Technology University.

Earlier, the D-file system was introduced in eight public universities. With the eight institutes, now a total of 18 public universities introduced the D-file system.

Addressing the function, the education minister said the D-file system will bring mobility, transparency and accountability in office work. "It is creating the culture of transparency and accountability and reducing scopes of corruption," she said.

Dipu Moni asked the other public universities to implement the D-file system.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury asked all to ensure the maximum use of digital technology shunning the traditional mindset.

He put emphasis on imparting ICT-related practical knowledge to the students alongside classroom teaching.

UGC Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the function, while UGC member Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Dr Md Nurul Alam and UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman spoke on the occasion, said a press release.

The eight universities where the D-file system was introduced in February last are Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University and Sheikh Hasina University.