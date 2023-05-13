Cyclone Mocha: Educational institutes under 4 boards announced closed on Sunday

All the secondary, higher secondary and university level educational institutes of Chittagong, Barisal, Comilla and Jessore education board districts will be closed on Sunday (14 May) due to Cyclone Mocha.

The Ministry of Education announced the decision on Saturday (13 May).

It has requested the Bangladesh University Grants Commission and the Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education to take necessary measures in this regard.

Earlier on Saturday, the Inter-Education Board Coordinating Committee informed that due to Cyclone Mocha, the SSC and equivalent examinations of six education boards – Cumilla, Chattogram, Barishal, Jashore, Madrasa and Technical education boards – on 14 and 15 May have been postponed.