Curtain falls on Uravel 3.0 organised by Rajshahi University Business Club

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The finale of the regional business case competition "Unravel 3.0" took place at the Dean's Complex of the University of Rajshahi on Wednesday (7 June). 

"Unravel" is a business case competition solely organised by the Rajshahi University Business Club (RUBC). In the 3rd edition of this competition, the club decided to expand its eligibility to all the students of the North Bengal region, said a press release. 

After going through an initial round, 7 teams made their way to the final. The audience experienced enticing presentations from the finalists.

The champion tag of the competition went to "Team AvengHERs". "Team TorchLight" became the 1st runner-up, and team "Tycoons To Be" became the 2nd runner-Up of this season of Unravel.

The distinguished and accomplished panel of judges for the grand finale round of "Unravel 3.0" consisted of Rahat Ara Kabir Kheya, senior area manager, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, and Humayun Kabir, area manager, Customer Development, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.

Before that, the esteemed panel of judges for the first round was Bushra Shakil, Next Business Leader (Sales), Grameenphone Ltd.; Sk Ezaz Ahmed, management trainee, Banglalink Digital Communication Ltd.; and Sifat Khan, territory executive, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

An exclusive workshop on "Business Case Solving" was arranged for the enthusiastic business case learners at RUBC. The workshop was conducted exclusively for the participants of "Unravel 3.0" by Fahimul Islam Rafi, digital marketing manager at Banglalink Digital.

RUBC is a student-led organisation at Rajshahi University dedicated to empowering students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the business world.

The Business Standard was the media partner of "Unravel 3.0", organised by RUBC.

