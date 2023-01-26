CUMUN 2023 Begins with the call for Peace Through Unity

With the theme of "​​Promoting Adherence to Human Rights for Cessation of Violence through Peaceful Cohesion", the Chittagong University Model United Nations 2023 (CUMUN 2023) began on January 25th, Wednesday.

Around 400 enthusiastic youths from home and abroad are participating in the four-day-long conference. They were divided into ten committees to solve the running crucial issue of the whole world to ensure a better future for the upcoming generation.

Besides academic knowledge, it also opens a new window of knowledge for the students. With this Model United Nations activity, they can explore their hidden leadership skill and negotiation skill which can help society in the future.

Addressing the program, Dean of Social Science Faculty Professor Siraj Doullah said, "Model United Nation is not only extracurricular activities but also a part of academic study." During his speech, Professor A B M Abu Noman said, "Through Model United Nations students can know how countries represent their country policy in the United Nations ." Honorable VC of Chittagong University Professor Dr. Shireen Akhter was invited as Chief Guest and CU Pro-VC Professor Dr. Benu Kumar Dey was invited as special guest in this program.

In this program, Taznin Nur Hanna, a recruiter of Teach For Bangladesh was also present as a guest. In her speech, he explained the activities of Teach for Bangladesh to the present delegates.

In his speech, the Secretary General of Chittagong University Model United Nations 2023 Mr. Debjuty Dhar said, "With the Theme ​Promoting Adherence to Human Rights for Cessation of Violence through Peaceful Cohesion, 400 delegates from 50 institutions will participate in 9 different committees to Debate, negotiate, and discuss the burning issues in CUMUN'2023. I, hereby along with my whole secretariat members, want to thank all partners and sponsors of Chittagong University Model United Nations 2023."

In this program, Strategic Partner United Nations Information Centre, Dhaka, Knowledge partner Teach for Bangladesh, Education Partner BYLC, Beverage Partner Nescafe, and Logistic Partner Phagmat, Organika. The Media partners of this program are The Business Standard, Jamuna TV, Chittagong Live and Chittagong University Journalist Association.