Cuet faculty member accused of drinking alcohol in students' hall

Education

UNB
05 June, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 11:59 pm

Related News

Cuet faculty member accused of drinking alcohol in students' hall

UNB
05 June, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 11:59 pm
The entrance of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET). Photo: Collected
The entrance of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET). Photo: Collected

A lecturer at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) has been accused of drinking alcohol in the students' hall.

The incident occurred at Shaheed Tareq Huda Hall around 4:00am on 31 May.

The accused, Shafakat R Rumman, a lecturer in the Civil Engineering Department, was reportedly drinking with students during the graduation concert for the 49th batch of Cuet. His wife, Kazi Jannatul Ferdous, a lecturer in the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Department, has also been accused of assaulting students.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The university administration has formed a two-member committee to investigate the incident and asked to make recommendations within 10 working days, according to an office order signed by Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir, registrar of Cuet.

According to eyewitnesses, Shafakat R Rumman was drinking alcohol with students when Kazi Jannatul Ferdous arrived and scolded those present.

Following a complaint from Shaheed Tareq Huda Hall Provost Prof Dr Nipu Kumar Das, the investigation committee was established on Tuesday.

The committee comprises Dr Sunil Dhar, professor of the Mathematics Department, and Dr Mohammad Ahsan Ullah, professor of the Electrical and Electronic Technology Department.

CUET / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

14h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

15h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

3h | Videos
How India's election was promoted in the international media

How India's election was promoted in the international media

3h | Videos
What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

3h | Videos
India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

6h | Videos