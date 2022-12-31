CU teachers oppose syndicate meeting sans their representatives

Chittagong University (CU) teachers have alleged that the university administration is holding a syndicate meeting today without the presence of any representatives of teachers in the syndicate.

They also alleged the administration and the vice-chancellor in the meeting plan to form two selection boards (for each department and institute) that will oversee the appointment of teachers and their promotion for the next two years.

Professor Abdul Haque, acting president of CU Teachers' Association, told The Business Standard, "If the selection boards (for teacher appointment and promotion) are formed in this syndicate meeting without teacher representatives, it will only reflect the unfair and biased stance of the administration."

"Moreover, if formed, these boards are likely to be biased too. We know about the agenda of Saturday's meeting. We urged them [admin and VC] not to form these selection committees before holding the syndicate election first," said the teacher leader.

The CU syndicate, the highest policy-making forum formed for a two-year term, consists of 16 posts but eight of them are currently vacant. Teachers of the university directly elect their representatives in four of the eight posts.

The university authorities appoint the two selection boards – a four-member one and a seven-member one – for two years through the university syndicate.

Deans, the Teachers' Association, and the Yellow Panel (consisting of left-leaning and pro-Awami League teachers) at CU have long been demanding a syndicate election, but the university administration is not paying any heed to it.

The last syndicate election was held on 3 December 2017.

The teachers alleged that the administration is intentionally delaying the election after the debacle of pro-VC candidates in the dean election held in March 2022.

The administration fears that similar results will occur in the election where the pro-VC candidates will lose, the teachers alleged.

In a letter sent to the vice-chancellor on 29 December, the Teachers' Association warned of stern agitation if the selection bodies are formed at Saturday's syndicate meeting.

Zakir Hossain, former president of the CU Teachers' Association and a professor of law department, told TBS, "There is a strong fear among general teachers and students about whether the people chosen by the administration will get nominations and victory in the elections. Accountability in decision-making is ensured if elected representatives are active. In this case, there are no representatives of teachers in the syndicate. So, the administration cannot make decisions as it wishes. That is why they do not want to hold the syndicate election."

Controversial appointment of 17 teachers

Controversy arose over the appointment of 17 teachers despite objections raised in the syndicate meeting held on 5 March.

The Teachers' Association alleged that the administration is able to make such "illegal" appointments because there is no teacher representative in the syndicate.

When contacted over the phone regarding the syndicate meeting and the appointments, CU VC Shireen Akhtar ignored the calls.

Syndicate Secretary and University Registrar (Acting) Prof SM Monirul Hasan told TBS that the administration is thinking of holding the election by the end of January next.

"The syndicate can take any decision including the appointment of teachers. I cannot say more than that," he said.

The syndicate meeting will be held on Saturday (31 December), the CU registrar said, refusing to comment on the agenda of the meeting.