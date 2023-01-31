CU syndicate teacher representative election on 6 March

The election of the Chittagong University syndicate teacher representative will be held on 6 March at the auditorium of sociology faculty.

The schedule was announced on Tuesday in a circular signed by the university registrar and returning officer Mahbub Harun Chowdhury.

The circular said that according to the sections 25 (1) (b) and 25 (2) of Chittagong University Act-1973 and Statute-3, the day of election of members of the vice chancellor syndicate for one professor, one associate professor, one assistant professor and one lecturer category has been fixed 6 March next.

According to the schedule, the draft voter list will be published on 5 February, and the deadline to submit objections in writing regarding the draft voter list is 8 February.

Publication of the final voter list on 9 February, distribution of nomination forms, last date for submission of nomination papers to the returning officer in the prescribed form and selection of nomination papers by the returning officer will take place from 12 to 15 February morning.

Publication of preliminary list of candidates on 16 February, last date for withdrawal of nomination papers/candidature through written application signed by the candidate on 22 February and publication of the final list of candidates and vote on 6 March from 9am to 1pm.

The syndicate is the highest policy-making board of Chittagong University. The last syndicate election was held on 3 December 2017.