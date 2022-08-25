CU sues student for alleged criminal links

Education

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 06:57 pm

Related News

CU sues student for alleged criminal links

Legal action will be taken against him after investigation, says Hathazari police station OC 

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 06:57 pm
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

The authorities of Chattogram University (CU) have filed a case against one of its students for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

"CU's security division Chief, Sheikh Mohammad Abdur Razzak, lodged the lawsuit under the anti-terrorism act with the police station on Wednesday night,"  according to Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hathazari police station. 

The accused, Zubayer Hossain, is a student of the law department (session 2018-19) of the university.  Legal action will be taken after investigation, the OC said.   

Witnesses said a group of students, carrying placards citing various demands, started a demonstration at the main gate of the university on Wednesday morning, protesting a CNG auto-rickshaw driver's attack on students, demanding student safety and a circular bus service on campus.  

Later, the protesters were asked to go to the university proctor's office. The proctorial body talked to them and heard their demands there. After that, the authorities kept a student in their custody on suspicion of criminality.  

The proctorial body and law enforcement questioned him for 10-hours. Supposedly they found evidence on his mobile phone of different anti-state and anti-government posts and photographs and plans to sabotage the university shuttle train, according to the university authorities.

Regarding the issue, Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said, "On suspicion, we quizzed a student and seized a diary (notebook) where he wrote about plans for multiple anti-government movements."  

 "Later, the head of the CU Security Division sued him for his alleged links to criminal activities," he added.

Condemning the lawsuit against a student, the CU unit of Bangladesh Students' Federation has issued a statement.

In the statement, they said, "A student has fundamental rights to express his opinion.  Violating its jurisdiction, the university authorities harassed students, keeping them captive for a long time for staging a movement. It is totally unfair and unconstitutional. And it is out of a university proctor's jurisdiction."

Top News

Chittagong University (CU) / Student / sued

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

11h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

1h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

4h | Videos
James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

8h | Videos
Munni Saha talks to TBS

Munni Saha talks to TBS

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation