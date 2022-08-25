CU sues student for alleged criminal links

The authorities of Chattogram University (CU) have filed a case against one of its students for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

"CU's security division Chief, Sheikh Mohammad Abdur Razzak, lodged the lawsuit under the anti-terrorism act with the police station on Wednesday night," according to Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hathazari police station.

The accused, Zubayer Hossain, is a student of the law department (session 2018-19) of the university. Legal action will be taken after investigation, the OC said.

Witnesses said a group of students, carrying placards citing various demands, started a demonstration at the main gate of the university on Wednesday morning, protesting a CNG auto-rickshaw driver's attack on students, demanding student safety and a circular bus service on campus.

Later, the protesters were asked to go to the university proctor's office. The proctorial body talked to them and heard their demands there. After that, the authorities kept a student in their custody on suspicion of criminality.

The proctorial body and law enforcement questioned him for 10-hours. Supposedly they found evidence on his mobile phone of different anti-state and anti-government posts and photographs and plans to sabotage the university shuttle train, according to the university authorities.

Regarding the issue, Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said, "On suspicion, we quizzed a student and seized a diary (notebook) where he wrote about plans for multiple anti-government movements."

"Later, the head of the CU Security Division sued him for his alleged links to criminal activities," he added.

Condemning the lawsuit against a student, the CU unit of Bangladesh Students' Federation has issued a statement.

In the statement, they said, "A student has fundamental rights to express his opinion. Violating its jurisdiction, the university authorities harassed students, keeping them captive for a long time for staging a movement. It is totally unfair and unconstitutional. And it is out of a university proctor's jurisdiction."