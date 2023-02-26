CU journalist body protests BCL harassment of member 

Education

TBS Report 
26 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 07:52 pm

The journalists' body at the University of Chittagong (CU) on Sunday called a strike and staged a sit-in programme in front of the university administration building, protesting alleged harassment of its member Marzana Akhter by  Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men.

Marzana, who has been working as the CU campus correspondent for the daily Samakal, was asked to delete video footage she recorded as part of her professional duties at the campus on 9 February. As she refused to do so, BCL men allegedly tried to snatch her mobile phone and purse. 

The Chittagong University Journalist Association protested the harassment immediately and gave an ultimatum to the university authorities to take action without any delay.

"Seventeen days have passed since the occurrence, yet the authorities concerned have not taken any action. Moreover, those who harassed me are moving around freely. Amid such a situation, I feel afraid," Marzana said at the event. 

"The university failed to ensure justice against such incidents which occurred in the past," she added and urged the university authorities to take legal actions at the earliest. 

"Immediately after the incident, the Central Chhatra League expelled the main culprit but the university authorities, who are responsible for ensuring the security of campus journalists, have failed to do so," Mahbub A Rahman,  president of the journalist body, said, noting that they provided evidence of the incident to the administration.

"If action is not taken against the criminals soon, we will go for tougher movement," he added.
Contacted, university Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan told The Business Standard that they will talk to the investigation committee soon. 

"I would recommend that the culprits be identified and brought to justice as soon as possible."

Member of the investigation committee and the Provost of Suhrawardy Hall Shipak Krishna Debnath said, "We are working to identify the criminals. We have contacted the victims, and eyewitnesses several times. Hopefully, we will be able to submit the report soon."

Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Professor Shirin Akhtar said they formed a committee to probe the incident. "I have directed authorities concerned to take action against the culprits at the earliest."
 

