CU, CUET academic activities halted as teachers join indefinite strike

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 04:09 pm

Teachers of University of Chittagong joined the nationwide strike this morning, demanding the withdrawal of the "Prottoy" universal pension scheme. Photo: TBS

Academic activities at the University of Chittagong (CU) and the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have come to a halt as teachers from both institutions joined the nationwide strike called by their peers.

The strike, demanding the withdrawal of the "Prottoy" universal pension scheme issued by the Ministry of Finance, commenced today (1 July) and is set to continue indefinitely.

It has led to the suspension of all classes and examinations at both universities from this morning.

"We have requested the teachers to continue the classes. However, they refused," CU Vice-Chancellor Professor Benu Kumi Dey told The Business Standard.

Teachers' association leaders expressed concerns that the new pension scheme would deter talented individuals from joining the teaching profession.

Teachers of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) joined the nationwide strike this morning. Photo: TBS

Mahbubur Rahman, president of the CU Teachers' Association, said, "We teachers from all over Bangladesh have been protesting for several reasons, including the cancellation of the universal pension scheme. We have been on strike for the last three working days, but we have not been contacted by the higher echelons of the government."

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association has been protesting the pension scheme since the Ministry of Finance issued the notification on 13 March.

Members of the association observed a half-day strike on 4 June, followed by additional half-day strikes on 25-27 June, and a full-day strike on 30 June. The federation announced an indefinite strike starting 1 July, until their demands are met.

In response to the teachers' agitation, CUET's registrar, Sheikh Muhammad Humayun Kabir, announced the suspension of all ongoing undergraduate and postgraduate examinations.

The new dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later by the respective departments.

GM Sadiqul Islam, president of the CUET Teachers' Association, said, "The teachers of CUET are in solidarity with the programme of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, and we have also called for an all-out strike."

Meanwhile, the strike has affected the administrative activities of the university offices.

Officers and employees of Chittagong University held a half-day strike yesterday.

Rashidul Hyder Jabed, president of the CU Officers' Association, announced a full-day strike on 1-3 July, following the call of the Inter-University Officers' Federation.

Additionally, the Chittagong University Employees' Association formed a human chain from 11am to 12pm on Sunday (30 June), demanding the immediate withdrawal of the pension notification and cancellation of the policy formulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Universal Pension Management Act-2023, enacted last year, stipulates that new employees joining autonomous and government organisations after 1 July will be covered by the mandatory universal pension scheme, replacing the previous post-retirement pension benefits.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

