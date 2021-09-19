CU Archeology students served show-cause notice

All students at Cumilla University (CU) Archeology Department of 2016-17 session were given show-cause notice Sunday.

Some 40 students were given the notice signed by the department head Md Sohrab Uddin to show cause for making derogatory remarks about university faculties.

The notice said that the students of the 4th batch (session 2016-17) of the department had made various harsh and embarrassing comments on the online platform, social media and Facebook about the archaeology department and departmental teachers on and after 1 September.

"You have participated in the movement against the department and have taken refuge directly with the vice-chancellor without discussing with the departmental student-advisors and the head of the department," the notice read.

However, according to students, the notice has been issued as more than one student has spoken about the session jam of the department and started a movement demanding the examination.