CU approves Tk360.79cr budget for FY ’21-22

Education

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 08:34 pm

Related News

CU approves Tk360.79cr budget for FY ’21-22

The university's Finance Committee and the Syndicate approved the budget at their 57th joint meeting

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 08:34 pm
CU approves Tk360.79cr budget for FY ’21-22

The University of Chittagong (CU) on Sunday approved a Tk360.79 crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The university's Finance Committee and the Syndicate approved the budget in their 57th joint meeting at the vice-chancellor's conference room.

CU Vice-chancellor Dr Shirin Akhtar presided over the meeting.

"The budget has reflected various aspects in the development of academic, administrative and physical infrastructure, ensuring 100% honesty, transparency and accountability to take the university forward," Akhtar said on the occasion.

The CU vice-chancellor said, "In order to take the university forward, education and research need to be given the utmost importance. In formulating a specific action plan, the present administration is relentlessly working on implementing this goal by."

 "In the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the university continued teaching students online. Apart from this, the unfinished examinations of different departments of the university are being held in accordance with proper hygiene rules and social distancing," she added.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Benu Kumar Dey, Syndicate Members SM Fazlul Haque, Prof Dr Kazi SM Khasrul Alam Quddusi, Prof AKM Mainul Haque Miaji, Prof Mohammad Nasim Hasan, Prof Mohammad Mahibul Aziz, Syndicate Secretary CU Registrar (Acting), Prof SM Monirul Hasan, FC Member, Prof Abu Muhammad Atiqur Rahman, and Prof Dr Sultan Ahmed and Prof Md Selim Uddin, attended the meeting.

Bangladesh

Chittagong University / Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

27m | Videos
TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

1h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

1h | Videos
TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery