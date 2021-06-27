CU approves Tk360.79cr budget for FY ’21-22

The University of Chittagong (CU) on Sunday approved a Tk360.79 crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The university's Finance Committee and the Syndicate approved the budget in their 57th joint meeting at the vice-chancellor's conference room.

CU Vice-chancellor Dr Shirin Akhtar presided over the meeting.

"The budget has reflected various aspects in the development of academic, administrative and physical infrastructure, ensuring 100% honesty, transparency and accountability to take the university forward," Akhtar said on the occasion.

The CU vice-chancellor said, "In order to take the university forward, education and research need to be given the utmost importance. In formulating a specific action plan, the present administration is relentlessly working on implementing this goal by."

"In the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the university continued teaching students online. Apart from this, the unfinished examinations of different departments of the university are being held in accordance with proper hygiene rules and social distancing," she added.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Benu Kumar Dey, Syndicate Members SM Fazlul Haque, Prof Dr Kazi SM Khasrul Alam Quddusi, Prof AKM Mainul Haque Miaji, Prof Mohammad Nasim Hasan, Prof Mohammad Mahibul Aziz, Syndicate Secretary CU Registrar (Acting), Prof SM Monirul Hasan, FC Member, Prof Abu Muhammad Atiqur Rahman, and Prof Dr Sultan Ahmed and Prof Md Selim Uddin, attended the meeting.