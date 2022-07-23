CU announces budget of Tk382 cr for Fy23

Chittagong University (CU) has announced a budget of Tk382.41 crore for the financial year 2022-23, with a slight increase in allocation for research work.



University Registrar (Acting) Professor SM Monirul Hasan announced the budget in the 34th Senate session of the university on Saturday.



The university received Tk378.48 crore against the total budget. There is a deficit budget of Tk3.93 crore.

As always, the salary and allowances sector got the highest allocation in the budget. Tk246.38 crore will be spent for salaries and allowances of teachers and staff, which is 64.43% of the total budget. Besides, Tk61.05 crore has been allocated for pension.

In this year's budget, more allocation has been made in the research sector than before. The allocation for research is Tk6.55 crore which was Tk5.55 crore last year.

A total of Tk307.43 crore will go to the salary allowance and pension sector, which is 80.39% of the total budget.

In the budget, transport sector gets allocation of Tk1.85 crore, electricity Tk5.50 crore while medical sector Tk61 lakh.

At the same time, the revised budget of Tk387.32 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22 was also approved at the meeting.

While presiding over the Senate meeting, Professor Shireen Akhtar, vice-chancellor of the university, said, "We have just started moving forward from the ravages of Covid pandemic. We may not have started to turn around from that situation due to various adversities, but we have started moving fast."