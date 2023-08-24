Ctg Uni teacher show-caused for ‘anti-govt’ posts on Facebook

The Chittagong University authorities have issued a show-cause notice to one of its teachers for allegedly posting on Facebook "offensive comments" against the government and demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

The show-cause letter was sent yesterday to Maidul Islam, assistant professor of the sociology department, asking him to respond to it in writing within 15 days, acting registrar of the university KM Noor Ahmad told The Business Standard.

Maidul Islam is currently working as a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA on research leave.

The letter said Maidul Islam's activities were against the university's disciplinary provisions, and the image of Chittagong University has been tarnished due to his activities.

Earlier, a case was filed under Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act against Maidul Islam on 23 July 2018 at Hathazari Police Station in Chattogram for allegedly insulting the prime minister on Facebook during the quota reform movement.

He spent some time in jail in that case and was suspended by Chittagong University authorities.