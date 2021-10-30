Ctg medical college closed indefinitely following BCL clash

The authorities have closed Chattogram Medical College for indefinite period following a clash between two groups of Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League.

Nurul Alam, inspector and in-Charge of CMCH police outpost, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Besides, the students have been asked to vacate the dormitories by evening today.

A five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

More to follow…

