Ctg medical college closed indefinitely following BCL clash

Education

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 03:33 pm

Ctg medical college closed indefinitely following BCL clash

The authorities have closed Chattogram Medical College for indefinite period following a clash between two groups of Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League.

Nurul Alam, inspector and in-Charge of CMCH police outpost, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Besides, the students have been asked to vacate the dormitories by evening today.

A five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

Bangladesh

Chattogram Medical College / BCL

