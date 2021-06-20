Ctg Independent University law students visit court

A group of law students from Chittagong Independent University (CIU) have recently visited the court to gain some practical knowledge.

Adnan Kabir, lecturer and assistant proctor at the School of Law of the university led the team of students who are at their LLB final semester.

During the visit, the students gained hands-on experience in different areas, including metropolitan session's judge court, civil and criminal proceedings, issuing summons, filing, judicial management procedures, presentation of information in the court, and hearing from plaintiff and defendants.

Lecturer Md Adnan Kabir said the law students visited the court under FL Course to observe the court activities. This pragmatic experience will help them to gain professional skills and also assist them to conduct legal procedures fast, he added.

Alongside conducting classes, CIU has been conducting court visiting activities and arranging seminars on contemporary laws for their students so that they can gain practical experience, he maintained.