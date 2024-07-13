Ctg HSC question mishap: Probe finds negligence by 5 officials at 3 stages

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 09:46 pm

Representational image. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Representational image. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The probe body, formed over the question mishap at Bijoy Smarani College in Sitakunda Upazila during the HSC examination, identified negligence by the centre secretary and college principal Shiv Shankar Sheel.

Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) KM Rafiqul Islam told TBS that the investigation report submitted on Friday showed negligence by five officials at three levels, primarily holding the central secretary responsible.

"The investigation found negligence at three stages. First, incorrect question sorting led to packing errors. Second, officials collected questions on exam morning without verifying them. Third, the exam committee supplied the exam hall without checking codes," he said.  

He also emphasised the central secretary's responsibility and failure to inform him promptly.

The committee, led by Sitakunda Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mohammad Alauddin, submitted the report yesterday, pointing out the negligence of the centre's secretary, district administration's tag officer, and three examination management committee members.

The report will be forwarded to the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner and Chattogram Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Chairman, UNO said.  

On 11 July, the HSC examinees at the college were provided questions of Physics 2nd paper instead of 1st paper.

Later on the day, the authorities instantly relieved the centre secretary Shiv Shankar Sheel and examination committee convener Mohammad Noman from their duties at the centre in this connection.

Professor Abdul Alim, former Secretary of the Chattogram Education Board, said after arriving the question papers at the district administration's treasury from BG Press, the centre secretary and examination committee package and label the papers, which are sealed in trunks for each centre in the presence of the Tag Officer.

"Daily, the central secretary or a representative, along with administration and police representatives, collect and verify the papers in the presence of an executive magistrate."

Alim expressed surprise that errors were missed and called for accountability to prevent future negligence.

Board Chairman Professor Rezaul Karim noted that negligence of the centre secretary and district administration caused second paper questions to be sent to the exam centre instead of the first paper.

He said action will be taken against the responsible after reviewing the probe report. "Physics 2nd paper will be taken at the scheduled date with new sets of questions," he added.

Despite several phone calls for Centre Secretary Shiv Shankar Sheel's statement on this matter, he did not receive it.

HSC / Chattogram / Bangladesh

