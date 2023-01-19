'Ctg BGMEA University will play a key role in creating skilled manpower'

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 09:48 pm

'Ctg BGMEA University will play a key role in creating skilled manpower'

The inaugural ceremony of the specialised private university will be held on Saturday in the port city

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 09:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology will play a key role in creating skilled manpower for local industries, including the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila, says Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of the university's board of trustees.

The specialised private university is going to start its journey on Saturday through an inaugural ceremony at the Navy Convention Centre in the port city, he said at a press conference at Chattogram BGMEA Bhaban on Thursday.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, University Grants Commission Member Professor Biswajit Chand, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan will attend the inaugural function.

The academic activities in the university run by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) will begin on 1 March this year with 140 students – 35 in each subject – in four undergraduate programmes under two faculties.

"We have plans to shift the university to a permanent campus within the next five years," the Trusty Board Chairman said.

In the press conference, he said the students will get the opportunity of admission based on merit through a written exam and viva voce. The BGMEA will not compromise with quality.

Students will spend five to Tk5.50 lakh to complete the four-year undergraduate programme. Graduates from this university will be able to save the country a lot of foreign exchange by reducing the dependence on foreign manpower. As a result, the economy of Bangladesh will be more prosperous and dynamic, keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Students will get international standard facilities at the Chattogram BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, where famous teachers of the country will serve as faculty members, said the chairman of the board of trustees.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Obaidul Karim, BGMEA First Vice President Syed Md Nazrul Islam, BGMEA Director M Ahsanul Hoq, the university's Trustee Board Members Mohammed Abdus Salam, SM Abu Tayyab, Helal Uddin Chowdhury, AM Chowdhury Selim, Muhammed Ferhat Abbas, Md M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, SM Sajedul Islam, and Syed Md Nazrul Islam were also present at the press conference.

BGMEA said Chattogram BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology will initially run operations in about 37,000 sq-ft of the BGMEA building in the Jhautala area of the port city. There will be BSc programmes in Textile and Clothing Technology, and Fashion Design and Technology under the Faculty of Clothing and Fashion Technology.

There will be bachelor's programmes in Apparel Merchandising and Management, and Fashion Design under the Faculty of Fashion and Apparel Design. Two new departments – Textile Engineering, and Textile Engineering and Management – will be launched in July this year.

