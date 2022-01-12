Covid resulted in learning loss for school students in char areas

Most school students in char areas suffered tremendous learning loss amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with many now unable to write and read properly both in Bangla and English, a new study has found.

The study by FRIENDSHIP, a non-government organisation working with education in Bangladesh, showed that 67% of secondary —grade VI to VIII— school students cannot write properly in English and 49% failed to properly read in English.

Researchers also found that 40% of secondary students lack the required knowledge in Bangla, as outlined in the curriculum, while the rate is 32% for Mathematics.

FRIENDSHIP gave the assessment, "Students' Learning Gap during Covid-19 Pandemic: Friendship's Experience in Char Islands," at a programme at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (Cirdap) auditorium, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Zakir Hossain, state minister for the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, said it was difficult to connect the students to the study during the pandemic, especially before the reopening of the educational institutions.

"We have tried to make the students active in the study with the help of the government and our development partners," he said.

In total, researchers surveyed 1346 school students—from Grade I to Grade VII— in different char areas of the Gaibandha and Kurigram districts. They used a mixed approach to measure the learning gaps and the remedial measures needed to minimise the loss. Students were asked to participate in multiple tests developed taking into account the expected outcomes identified in the national curriculum.

However, the report did not provide any pre-pandemic data on the subjects that would provide a clear picture about the true academic learning loss due to Covid.

According to the survey report, the majority of Grade I and II students developed the required level of reading and writing competency in both Bangla and English, but students from upper grades failed to achieve the required level.

The report said an average of 9% of primary— Grade III, IV and V— students cannot write properly in Bangla, although about 94% can read from their Bangla textbooks. Of the students, 82% have developed English reading competency but 45% of students failed to achieve the required level of English writing. Also, on average 19% of students lacked adequate knowledge of mathematics and 35% failed to develop the required level of problem-solving skills.

91% of primary and 81% of secondary students said they were distressed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, students struggled to focus on studying amid the pandemic with 59% primary and 47% secondary students saying they suffered from attention deficit during the period.

Professor Abdul Malek of the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University presided over the programme. Professor AQM Shafiul Azam, director of theDirectorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Professor AKM Riazul Hasan, member of NCTB, and Uttam Kumar Das, director of the Directorate of Primary Education spoke at the function, among others.