Covid disrupts 37m Bangladeshi children’s education: Unicef

Education

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:08 pm

Related News

Covid disrupts 37m Bangladeshi children’s education: Unicef

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:08 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Some 37 million children in Bangladesh had their education disrupted by one of the world's longest pandemic school closures, says Unicef.

While schools reopened in September 2021, the government announced a new school closure from 23 January till 6 February this year.

"Closing schools must be a temporary measure of last resort in the Covid-19 response. Schools should be among the last institutions to close, and among the first to reopen, as we put in measures to tackle infection waves," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh.

According to the global body, more than 635 million students remain affected by full or partial school closures.

On the International Day of Education and as the Covid-19 pandemic nears its two-year mark, Unicef shared the latest available data on the impact of the pandemic on children's learning, reads a press release.

"In March, we will mark two years of Covid-19-related disruptions to global education. Quite simply, we are looking at a nearly insurmountable scale of loss to children's schooling," said Robert Jenkins, Unicef chief of Education.

"While the disruptions to learning must end, just reopening schools is not enough. Students need intensive support to recover lost education. Schools must also go beyond places of learning to rebuild children's mental and physical health, social development and nutrition", he added.

Children have lost basic numeracy and literacy skills. Globally, disruption to education has meant millions of children have significantly missed out on the academic learning they would have acquired if they had been in the classroom, with younger and more marginalised children facing the greatest loss, added the statement.

In low- and middle-income countries, learning losses to school closures have left up to 70% of 10-year-olds unable to read or understand a simple text, up from 53% pre-pandemic.

A growing body of evidence shows that Covid-19 has caused high rates of anxiety and depression among children and young people, with some studies finding that girls, adolescents and those living in rural areas are most likely to experience these problems.

More than 370 million children globally missed out on school meals during school closures, losing what is for some children the only reliable source of food and daily nutrition.

Bangladesh / Top News

Unicef / Education / School closure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

6h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

7h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

10h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

11h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

2h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

3h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

3h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’