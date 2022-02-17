Covid advisory committee suggests reopening educational institutions

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as infections rate has gone down here.

The committee made the recommendation during a meeting with Education Minister Dipu Moni and high officials of her ministry on Wednesday night.

"Covid situation has improved in the country. Educational institutions can be reopened following health guidelines strictly," NTAC Chairman Professor Mohammad Shahidullah told media after the meeting.

Dipu Moni will brief media on reopening at 11am Thursday.

On 21 January, the government announced that all the schools and colleges of the country will remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to new Omicron variant.

The shutdown was extended until 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

The following day, the education ministry issued an 11-point directive, including resuming online classes, for schools and colleges during the closure.

