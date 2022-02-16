Covid-19 Advisory Committee to meet tonight to discuss reopening of educational institutions: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
16 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 07:50 pm

Related News

Covid-19 Advisory Committee to meet tonight to discuss reopening of educational institutions: Dipu Moni

She said when reopened, classes will be taken considering the Covid situation

UNB
16 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 07:50 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said she hopes to reopen the educational institutions by this month, but a decision will be taken after a meeting with Covid-19 advisory committee later in the night.

"We will sit with the National Advisory Committee on Covid tonight and we'll make a decision after observing the current Covid situation," she told reporters.

The matter will also be discussed with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Dipu who talked to journalists after attending the oath taking ceremony for 29 newly elected UP chairmen at Chandpur deputy commissioner office.

She said when reopened, classes will be taken considering the Covid situation.

On 21 January, the government announced that all the schools and colleges of the country will remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to new Omicron variant.

The shutdown was extended until 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

The following day, the education ministry issued an 11-point directive, including resuming online classes, for schools and colleges during the closure.

Besides, the vaccination of students, aged between 12 and 17 years, against Covid-19 was directed to be continued following the health guidelines in coordination with the zonal offices of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, District Education Office, Upazila Secondary Education Offices, local administrations and Civil Surgeons.

After a 17-month Covid-induced closure, the students in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on September 12 last year.

The government shut the educational institutions on 17 March 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March and later the closure was extended several times.

 

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni / Educational Institution Re-Opening

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

8h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

6h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

9h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

2h | Videos
Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

3h | Videos
Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

3h | Videos
Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work