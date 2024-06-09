Countrywide 4,613 educational institutes not under MPO: Mohibul tells JS

A total of 4,613 educational institutions across the country are not under Monthly Payment Order (MPO) coverage, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said today (9 June).

He said while responding to a star-marked query raised by treasury bench lawmaker M Abdul Latif which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad.

The minister said in the light of the Manpower Structure of Private Educational Institutions (schools and colleges) and MPO Policy-2021, educational institutions are enrolled to MPO on the basis of the desired number of students, pass rate, availability and required qualifications.

MPO enrolment of educational institutes is a continuous process, he said, adding enrolment process for educational institutions is now being conducted digitally through automation.

He said non-MPO educational institutions across the country are included in MPOs through notification from time to time by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

Less than a month of the current financial year is left, he said, adding in this short time, the government has no plan to include any new educational institution to MPO coverage.

In response to another star-marked query of treasury bench lawmaker Md Siddiqur Rahman Patwary, the education minister said the government is sincere to solving the problem of delay in getting pension and welfare allowances by private institutes teachers.

Due to lack of adequate financial allocation in this sector, it is taking much time and causing problems sometimes, he said.

Meanwhile, in the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education, detailed discussion was held on how the teachers quickly get their due money during retirement from the Non-Government Teacher Employee Retirement Benefit Board and the Non-Government Teachers and Employees Welfare Trust.

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education formed a committee to resolve the problem and it also started working.