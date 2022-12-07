Counsellor of Russian Embassy calls on DU VC

Counsellor, Embassy of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian Center for Science & Culture in Dhaka Maxim Dobrokhotov called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday at the latter's office of the university.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views regarding the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and cultural programs among Dhaka University, leading universities and institutions of Russia, read a Press Release.

They agreed in principle to sign a MoU between Dhaka University and the Russian Foundation soon. Besides, they also held fruitful discussion to setup 'Russian Corner' at Dhaka University to strengthen educational and cultural relationships between Bangladesh and Russia.

DU VC Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman thanked Mr. Maxim Dobrokhotov for his visit to and keen interest in undertaking collaborative academic and cultural programs with Dhaka University.