CoUJA gets new committee

Shahadat Biplob of the Daily Desh Rupantor and Md. Mehedi Hasan Murad of the Daily Inqilab were elected as the new president and general secretary of the Comilla University Journalist Association (CoUJA) for the next one year.

The election was held at the university's teachers lounge on Thursday.

The other office bearers are- Vice President Khaled Murshed of the Daily Khola Kagoj, Joint Secretary Abu Bakar Siddik Forhad of the Daily Somoyer Alo, Finance Secretary Mir Shahadat of the Daily Ajkaler Khobor, Office Secretary Md. Mohiuddin Mahi of the Daily Bangladesh Post, Information and Library Secretary Kazi Delwar Hussain Shorif of the Daily Bangladesher Khabor and the Executive members Ahmed Yousuf Akash of the Daily Observer and Muhammad Iqbal Monwar of the Daily Jaijaidin.

A total of 36 members of the association casted their votes.

CoUJA was established in 2013.