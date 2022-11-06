Consequences if any attempt to leak HSC question paper: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 02:54 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday warned that stern action will be taken against anyone attempting to leak question papers during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams.

"We all will unitedly thwart any attempt to leak question papers.  Punitive action will be taken against those found guilty of it," the education minister said on Sunday after visiting Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College examination centre in the capital.

"Earlier, an unconventional attempt was made to leak question paper during the SSC exams at Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School in Kurigram. This time we have taken preparation after analysing the minor anomalies that took place at that time," she added.  

At the time, Dipu Moni was accompanied by Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Abu Bakar Siddique, Director General of the Secondary and Higher Education Directorate Professor Nehal Ahmed, and Chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar among others.

When asked about the crowd outside examination centres, Dipu Moni requested parents to leave the exam centre area immediately after dropping off their children so other incoming students do not face any inconvenience.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Speaking of coaching centre closure, she said, "Instruction is in place to keep the coaching centre closed during exam time but it is difficult given the fact that one coaching centre offers different types of tuition at the same time." 

She sought cooperation from the local administration in this regard citing that it is not possible for the Ministry of Education or the education board to prevent them alone. 

"Coaching centres were needed as it is difficult for teachers to attend to every student individually," she said hoping this will no longer be required with the introduction of the new curriculum.

Responding to a question from reporters, Education Minister Dipu Moni said, "We had planned to hold the board exams at an earlier time this year but it was not possible due to devastating floods in parts of the country.  

"Next year, we plan to hold the exams even earlier. Exams might be temporarily halted in case of natural disaster in that particular area while other boards sit for the exam on the scheduled date," she added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dipu Moni / Education Minister Dipu Moni

