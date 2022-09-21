Committee formed to probe SSC question leak in Dinajpur

A three-member probe committee headed by Prof Faraz Uddin Talukder, college inspector of Dinajpur Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has been formed in connection with question paper leak.

The other members of the committee are Deputy Controller of Examinations of Dinajpur Education Board Prof Harun or Rashid Mandal and Divisional Deputy Director of Secondary and Higher Education, Rangpur Akhtaruzzaman.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week.

Chairman of Dinajpur Education Board Prof Kamrul Islam confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams on total four subjects under the Dinajpur Board have been postponed following the question paper leak.

A notification, signed by the board's Chairman Professor Md Kamrul Islam, was issued in this regard on Wednesday morning.

The exams that have been postponed are – math (109), physics (136), chemistry (137) and agricultural science (134).